Tip leads police to large drug bust in Clemson

CLEMSON, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Clemson Police Department said a man was arrested and charged after getting caught

According to the department, officials received an anonymous tip about suspected narcotics sales at a location on Freedom Drive. Narcotics Detectives took this tip and began surveilling the area and were able to observe activity commonly associated with narcotics distribution.

Police applied for a search warrant and executed the warrant around 5:30 p.m. The following items were located and seized during the search:

14 pounds of suspected marijuana

80 vape pens containing THC

5.1 pounds of THC edibles

8 pounds of THC wax

1.5 pounds of mushrooms

23 grams of suspected fentanyl

Anabolic Steroids

48.5 grams suspected LSD/Acid

A Firearm

A large sum of cash

24-year-old Carson McDowell was arrested for multiple counts of controlled substance violations and booked into the City of Clemson Jail. More charges are expected as this investigation continues.

Detectives are asking anyone with knowledge or who may have witnessed this incident to contact them at 864-624-2001.

MORE NEWS: Persons of interest identified in death of transgender woman

Copyright 2023 WHNS. All rights reserved.