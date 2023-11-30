Tip leads police to large drug bust in Clemson

Carson McDowell
Carson McDowell(Clemson Police Department)
By Anisa Snipes
Published: Nov. 30, 2023 at 12:25 PM EST|Updated: 15 minutes ago
CLEMSON, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Clemson Police Department said a man was arrested and charged after getting caught

According to the department, officials received an anonymous tip about suspected narcotics sales at a location on Freedom Drive. Narcotics Detectives took this tip and began surveilling the area and were able to observe activity commonly associated with narcotics distribution.

Police applied for a search warrant and executed the warrant around 5:30 p.m. The following items were located and seized during the search:

  • 14 pounds of suspected marijuana
  • 80 vape pens containing THC
  • 5.1 pounds of THC edibles
  • 8 pounds of THC wax
  • 1.5 pounds of mushrooms
  • 23 grams of suspected fentanyl
  • Anabolic Steroids
  • 48.5 grams suspected LSD/Acid
  • A Firearm
  • A large sum of cash

24-year-old Carson McDowell was arrested for multiple counts of controlled substance violations and booked into the City of Clemson Jail. More charges are expected as this investigation continues.

Detectives are asking anyone with knowledge or who may have witnessed this incident to contact them at 864-624-2001.

