Upstate cities reschedule Christmas parades due to severe weather threat

By Freeman Stoddard
Published: Nov. 30, 2023 at 4:29 PM EST|Updated: 46 minutes ago
GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Widespread rain is in the forecast for Saturday, and multiple Upstate cities are changing their plans for their annual Christmas parade.

Here is a look at the cities rescheduling their upcoming parades.

  • The City of Greenville announced that the annual Poinsettia Christmas Parade is being moved back a week due to the forecast. It will now happen on December 9 at 6:00 p.m.
  • The City of Pickens said their parade, which was supposed to happen on December 1, is also being rescheduled. It will now happen on December 8 at 7:00 p.m.
  • The City of Mauldin was planning on holding its parade on December 2, but it will now happen on December 9 from 2:00 p.m. to 4:00 p.m.
  • City of Simpsonville officials announced they are postponing their Christmas parade until December 10. Organizers said it will start at 3:00 p.m.

Stay with us as more cities make decisions about changes to upcoming events.

