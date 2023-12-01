Black Bear fire sees increased activity again

HAYWOOD COUNTY, N.C. (FOX Carolina) - Officials said the Black Bear Fire in Pisgah National Forest has started increasing in activity again.

A week ago, Haywood County officials said they were reopening some closure areas since the fire activity was dying down.

However, on Friday, new fire activity was observed. The wildfire is approximately 90 percent contained but has crossed Snowbird Creek and is moving upward toward the ridgeline in the Appalachian Ranger District.

Brown Gap Road remains closed.

Officials said anyone traveling through the I-40 corridor or using nearby sections of the Appalachian Trail should proceed with caution.

The fire started after a vehicle crash on I-40 on November 16 and has impacted nearly 2,000 acres.

