Canton man charged with multiple sex crimes following investigation

HAYWOOD COUNTY, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Haywood County Sheriff’s Office said a man was recently taken into custody following an investigation into alleged child sex crimes.

Deputies said 35-year-old Tyler Ponder of Canton was charged with four counts of felony statutory sexual offense with a child by an adult and four counts of taking indecent liberties with a child.

According to deputies, Ponder was charged following a multi-agency investigation that included personnel from the Haywood County Sheriff’s Office, Haywood County Health and Human Services Agency, Kids Advocacy Resource Effort (K.A.R.E.), North Carolina State Bureau of Investigations, and United States Homeland Security Investigations.

“Our office will continue to suppress crime and bring perpetrators before a court of law affording all due process,” Haywood County Sheriff William Wilke said following the incident. “We will be vigilant to protect our county and its citizens, especially our children.”

Ponder is currently being held in the Haywood County Detention Center under a $2,000,0000 secured bond.

