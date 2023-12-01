Cheerleading squad for those with disabilities ecstatic to be included in state competition

Cheerleaders on a squad for those with disabilities became a crowd favorite during a cheer competition in Texas. (Source: KWTX)
By Julie Hays and Jordan Gartner
Published: Dec. 1, 2023 at 3:46 PM EST|Updated: 41 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WACO, Texas (KWTX/Gray News) - Cheerleaders on a squad for those with disabilities quickly became a crowd favorite as they participated in an inaugural cheer competition in Central Texas.

The No Limitations All-Star squad, which helps provide sports activities for those with disabilities, said they were ecstatic to be included in the first Heart of Texas Spirit Showcase.

“The girls loved it,” said Julie Potts, the mother of one of the cheerleaders. “The crowd was so amazing. They roared so loud for our girls that it brought me to tears and left our girls feeling like they just won the entire competition.”

The girls practiced for nearly two months leading up to the competition and got a helping hand from several volunteers.

Head cheer coach Katy Cordell made sure the girls were ready with the help of Baylor student Kathryn Willis and fellow cheer coaches Maria Nybert and Melissa O’Hare.

Cordell said the girls’ performance reminded everyone what the sport of cheer is all about.

“They did an outstanding job showcasing their spirit as they cheered and did a few stunts and tumbling skills,” Cordell said. “They were definitely one of the crowd favorites. It was inspiring and highlighted what being a cheerleader is all about.”

O’Hare also shared similar feelings about the event.

“We practiced every Saturday for six weeks and it was really exciting to see how well received their performance was by the audience and the other cheer teams,” she said.

Event organizers said they are planning to make this a yearly competition.

Copyright 2023 KWTX via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Carson McDowell
Tip leads police to large drug bust in Clemson
Jeremy Barnette
Greenville Co. School District announces passing of middle school, robotics teacher
The northern lights may be more visible due to a strong geomagnetic storm heading towards the...
A coming geomagnetic storm means you may get a chance to see the northern lights
A football lies on the field before an NCAA college football game between Clemson and Syracuse...
Clemson football parts ways with two coaches, team announces
Stewart Eugene Coffman
Deputies arrest second suspect in armed robbery at Academy Sports in Spartanburg

Latest News

Police said shortly before 12:45 p.m., they responded to 1100 Spring Street NW.
Person set themself on fire in ‘extreme act of political protest’ at Midtown Atlanta building, police say
FILE - U.S. Supreme Court Justice Sandra Day O'Connor is shown Monday, Jan. 6, 2003, before...
Retired Justice Sandra Day O’Connor, the first woman on the Supreme Court, has died at age 93
Lawmakers hold an expulsion vote for Rep. George Santos Friday, following a scathing ethics...
House decides fate of Rep. George Santos
A massive marijuana grow operation was found inside a Tennessee church after a weekslong...
Massive marijuana grow operation found inside church; investigation slowed by ‘booby traps’
The body of a fifth victim of the deadly Wrangell landslide has been found according to a news...
Body of 5th Alaska landslide victim found; 1 remains missing