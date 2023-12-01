Christ Church football repeats as state champion

Cavaliers offense dominates in state title win over Johnsonville
For the second straight year, Christ Church football defeated Johnsonville to win the Class A...
For the second straight year, Christ Church football defeated Johnsonville to win the Class A state championship.(Carmine Gemei / WHNS)
By Carmine Gemei
Published: Dec. 1, 2023 at 5:45 PM EST|Updated: 17 minutes ago
ORANGEBURG, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - For the second straight year, Christ Church football defeated Johnsonville to win the Class A state championship. The Cavaliers offense dominated and scored 42 first-half points before winning by a final score of 67-21.

Christ Church took the momentum right from the start. They recovered a Johnsonville fumble on the team’s first offensive play of the game. Two plays later, Christ Church quarterback Tucker Hendrix threw a touchdown pass up top to his big sophomore target Jude Hall.

That was the first of Christ Church’s three unanswered touchdowns in the first four minutes of the game. In that span, the Cavaliers’ Dashun Reeder scored one of his two first-half touchdowns, and Jackson Repp scored on a 60-yard punt return for one of his three first-half touchdowns.

FOX Carolina will be back in Orangeburg Saturday to provide updates on-air and online for two more Upstate teams playing in their state championship games.

In Class AAAA, Westside plays undefeated South Florence at noon on Saturday, and in Class AAA, undefeated Daniel plays Camden at 7 p.m.

