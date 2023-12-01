Committee upgrades drought status for multiple Upstate counties.

By Freeman Stoddard
Published: Nov. 30, 2023 at 8:57 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - South Carolina Department of Natural Resources announced that the committee that monitors drought conditions in South Carolina upgraded the drought status of seven counties on Thursday.

The South Carolina Drought Response Committee placed Greenville, Spartanburg, Cherokee, Union, York, Chester and Fairfield counties in moderate drought status.

Officials said low stream flow and the impact the drought had on feed and water for grazing animals were the main factors contributing to the status changes.

“There has not been enough moisture in the ground for many farmers to plant their winter grains, which they depend on to feed their livestock,” said county executive director for the U.S. Farm Service Agency Brandon Lambert. “And a major concern is that access to water for grazing animals is getting limited. Producers are reporting their ponds are drying up with limited flow in streams which forces the producers to bring in water. From grazing to row crop producers, the drought has impacted the livelihood for many farmers.”

According to officials, the U.S. Drought Monitor was another indicator supporting the upgrade in status.

“Extreme drought (as designated by the U.S. Drought Monitor as D3) conditions were introduced in the beginning of November in the northern Upstate, the first time we have seen D3 on the map since 2016,” said Elliot Wickham, the state water resources climatologist. “Luckily, the days surrounding Thanksgiving provided needed rainfall ranging from 0.50 to 3.50 inches. While the rains did help with conditions statewide, much more rain is needed to bring the state back to normal conditions.”

Outside the counties under moderate status, 16 counties are in incipient drought status and 23 are under normal conditions.

Officials stated that the committee will continue to monitor conditions and possibly reconvene in January. They added that they hope that recent rainfall and forecast rain in December will help with the drought conditions.

