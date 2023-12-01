Crews work to extinguish another wildfire in McDowell County

MCDOWELL COUNTY, N.C. (FOX Carolina) - McDowell County Emergency Management announced that crews are responding Thursday to a wildfire in the Pleasant Gardens Area.

Officials said the fire is burning near Clear Creek Road and Old Clear Creek Road.

According to officials, multiple agencies are responding to the area to help contain the fire.

Officials stated that the area of Clear Creek Road at Old Clear Creek Road is currently shut down due to the fire.

Stay with us as we work to learn more.

Copyright 2023 WHNS. All rights reserved.