Deputies searching for missing man last seen leaving house in Iva

ANDERSON COUNTY, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Anderson County Sheriff’s Office said deputies are searching for Casey Lawerence, a missing man last seen in November.

Deputies said Lawerence was last seen leaving a house along Drake Circle in Iva on November 23.

According to deputies, Lawerence may be wearing blue jeans and a blue jacket.

Anyone with information regarding Lawerence is asked to call 864-260-4444 and reference case number 2023-16017. People can also submit tips anonymously at www.andersonareacrimestoppers.com.

