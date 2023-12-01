Deputies searching for missing man last seen leaving house in Iva

Casey Lawerence
Casey Lawerence(Anderson County Sheriff's Office)
By Freeman Stoddard
Published: Dec. 1, 2023 at 5:25 PM EST|Updated: seconds ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ANDERSON COUNTY, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Anderson County Sheriff’s Office said deputies are searching for Casey Lawerence, a missing man last seen in November.

Deputies said Lawerence was last seen leaving a house along Drake Circle in Iva on November 23.

According to deputies, Lawerence may be wearing blue jeans and a blue jacket.

Anyone with information regarding Lawerence is asked to call 864-260-4444 and reference case number 2023-16017. People can also submit tips anonymously at www.andersonareacrimestoppers.com.

Copyright 2023 WHNS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Carson McDowell
Tip leads police to large drug bust in Clemson
Jeremy Barnette
Greenville Co. School District announces passing of middle school, robotics teacher
The northern lights may be more visible due to a strong geomagnetic storm heading towards the...
A coming geomagnetic storm means you may get a chance to see the northern lights
A football lies on the field before an NCAA college football game between Clemson and Syracuse...
Clemson football parts ways with two coaches, team announces
Stewart Eugene Coffman
Deputies arrest second suspect in armed robbery at Academy Sports in Spartanburg

Latest News

Ellie
Four Legged Friends: Ellie
Jacob Summers
Officers searching for missing Asheville man last seen in September
Boil water advisory in Spartanburg
Boil water advisory issued following water main break in Spartanburg County
Crews responding to fire after vehicle crash on I-40 in Haywood County on Thursday.
Black Bear fire sees increased activity again
Police said shortly before 12:45 p.m., they responded to 1100 Spring Street NW.
Person set themself on fire in ‘extreme act of political protest’ at Midtown Atlanta building, police say