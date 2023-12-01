Deputies seize 200lbs of cocaine on I-85 during Operation Rolling Thunder

SPARTANBURG, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - On Friday, the Spartanburg County Sheriff’s Office released information on the total number of violations and drugs seized during Operation Rolling Thunder in November.

The sheriff’s office conducts the law enforcement blitz annually on Interstate 85.

Over four days, deputies said they seized an array of drugs during traffic stops including marijuana, waxes, shrooms, ecstasy, cocaine, meth, fentanyl and illegal prescription drugs.

In three cases involving cocaine busts, deputies said they recovered more than 91,000 grams of cocaine - or approximately 200 pounds.

Below is a breakdown of the 2023 statistics for Operation Rolling Thunder:

