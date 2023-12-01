Deputies: Suspect gets sick after swallowing drugs during chase in Spartanburg Co.

ROEBUCK, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Spartanburg County Sheriff’s Office said a suspect is in custody after leading deputies on a chase in the Roebuck and Pauline areas on Friday.

According to the sheriff’s office, at 8:38 a.m., deputies received a tip that a black Toyota Camry would be driven by a man with a large amount of illegal narcotics in the car on Highway 221. A deputy waited and observed the car pulling into Dorman High School.

Dorman High School, Gable Middle and Pauline-Glenn Springs Elementary officials were all made aware of the incident.

Officials said the deputy was able to positively identify the the driver from past encounters with him. The subject was only on the roadway of the campus for 1 to 1 and a half minutes before turning around and coming back out onto Highway 221. The deputy waited until the driver safely exited the campus.

The sheriff’s office said due to the driver having a suspended license, deputies attempted to make a lawful traffic stop at Wingo and Canaan Roads but the driver refused to stop. A pursuit began at low speeds and stop sticks were attempted on several occasions with negative results.

Eventually, deputies said the vehicle was safely pitted on Robinson Dairy Road at 10:23 a.m. Once in custody, the driver admitted to swallowing a large amount of the narcotics and began vomiting on scene.

The suspect is currently being treated at a hospital.

The sheriff’s office said it will release more information.

