First Alert Weather Day Saturday for widespread rain

GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The rainy weekend is underway and continues through Sunday morning. Saturday is a First Alert Weather Day for widespread rain impacting your holiday plans as well as periods of heavy rain.

The widespread rain from Friday morning gives way to more scattered showers into the afternoon continuing to wan through about 5 PM. Periods of heavy rain and even a few booms of thunder are possible. While the evening looks dry, but mostly cloudy, keep the rain gear handy, just to be on the safe side.

Rain breaks up Friday afternoon (Fox Carolina)

Temperatures struggle to get to the 50s on Friday with a lot of areas seeing highs after the sun goes down. A warm front lifting across the area means temperatures hold steady overnight so temperatures won’t change much, if at all between the time you head to bed and the time you wake up.

Temperatures peak after sunset Friday (Fox Carolina)

After a lull Friday night, rain chances ramp back up Saturday morning. Scattered showers start to move in as early as around sunrise becoming more widespread by the late morning. Once the steady rain moves in, expect it to continue into the afternoon and evening, starting to die down after sunset. Periods of heavy rain are possible once again at any point during the day.

Widespread, heavy at times, rain Saturday (Fox Carolina)

This won’t be a flooding rain, but heavy downpours could lead to nearly an inch of rain for the area. This is great news for our drought as we are still in a moderate to extreme drought across the Western Carolinas.

Periods of rain will lead to nearly an inch of rain (Fox Carolina)

We get one final push of rain Sunday morning as a cold front pushes through the area. The rain moves in from the west and out to the east, making way for a drier afternoon. Mostly cloudy skies remain for the rest of the day. While the Anderson Christmas Parade looks dry, keep the rain gear handy just to be on the safe side. But temperatures are warm for this time of year with highs in the mid 60s.

Showers will be moving out (Fox Carolina)

Monday brings the return of the sunshine. However, the departing front does leave behind breezy conditions with winds gusting 25 to 35 mph. The shot of cooler air behind the front arrives Monday night as temperatures drop to the 30s and highs in the 50s return by Tuesday.

Warm weekend temperatures with cooler highs returning next week (Fox Carolina)

Copyright 2023 WHNS. All rights reserved.