Gamecocks travel to UNC for ACC/SEC Challenge

South Carolina center Kamilla Cardoso (10) looks to shoot over South Dakota State forward...
South Carolina center Kamilla Cardoso (10) looks to shoot over South Dakota State forward Brooklyn Meyer (31) during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game in Columbia, S.C., Monday, Nov. 20, 2023. (AP Photo/Nell Redmond)(Nell Redmond | AP)
By Beth Hoole
Published: Nov. 30, 2023 at 8:05 PM EST|Updated: 25 minutes ago
GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - No. 1/1 South Carolina heads to border rival North Carolina for its ACC-SEC Challenge game against the No. 24/24 Tar Heels.

The two tipped off at Carmichael Arena at 7 p.m. on ESPN and the Tar Heels took charge, outscoring and outrebounding the Gamecocks to lead 29-26 at the half.

North Carolina led by as many as 11 during the first half before the Gamecocks fought back, cutting the lead to a single possession before the half on a Kamilla Cardoso lay-up.

A football lies on the field before an NCAA college football game between Clemson and Syracuse...
Clemson football parts ways with two coaches, team announces

