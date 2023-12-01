Henry Kissinger dies at age 100

By Jon Decker
Published: Nov. 30, 2023 at 8:41 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WASHINGTON (Gray DC) - Henry Kissinger - one of the most influential – and polarizing – diplomats of the last half-century has passed away at the age of 100.  Kissinger helped shape America’s foreign policy toward China and the Soviet Union and advised several U.S. Presidents. Gray Television’s White House Correspondent Jon Decker takes a look back at Kissinger’s life and his accomplishments.

Copyright 2023 Gray DC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Jeremy Barnette
Greenville Co. School District announces passing of middle school, robotics teacher
Carson McDowell
Tip leads police to large drug bust in Clemson
Peak earthquakes
USGS: Town in SC continues to get hit with earthquakes
Man who barricaded himself charged in string of crimes in Spartanburg Co.
Deputies: Man who barricaded himself charged in string of crimes in Spartanburg Co.
A football lies on the field before an NCAA college football game between Clemson and Syracuse...
Clemson football parts ways with two coaches, team announces

Latest News

FILE - Buffalo Bills linebacker Von Miller reacts during the first half of an NFL football...
Bills linebacker Von Miller turns himself in on felony domestic violence charge
SC Avoids upset
Gamecocks avoid upset, defeat Tar Heels 65-58
Generic goat
Two people and one pet exposed to rabid goat in Pendleton
Southern California guard Bronny James warms up before an NCAA college basketball game against...
USC’s Bronny James cleared by doctors for return to basketball 4 months after cardiac arrest
FILE -- Dylan Mulvaney arrives at the Streamy Awards on Sunday, Aug. 27, 2023, at the Fairmont...
Dylan Mulvaney makes Forbes ‘30 Under 30′ list