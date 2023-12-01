K-9 helps rescue family who got lost hiking in Union County

K-9 Merle
K-9 Merle(Union County Sheriff's Office)
By Freeman Stoddard
Published: Nov. 30, 2023 at 11:55 PM EST|Updated: 12 minutes ago
UNION COUNTY, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Union County Sheriff’s Office said a K-9 recently helped deputies locate a family that got lost while hiking.

Deputies said they began searching for the family after they got lost on Thursday.

According to deputies, K-9 Merle responded to the scene and played a vital part in helping the family find their way home safely.

Following the incident, the Sheriff’s Office shared the following message on social media.

