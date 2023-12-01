McAdenville ready to welcome holiday revelers back to ‘Christmas Town USA’

It’s open to the public from 5:30 until 10 p.m. each night starting Friday and running through the day after Christmas.
Christmas Town USA is back! Check out the lights in McAdenville
Christmas Town USA is back! Check out the lights in McAdenville(WBTV)
By WBTV Web Staff
Published: Dec. 1, 2023 at 1:37 PM EST
MCADENVILLE, N.C. (WBTV) - Get ready for a spectacle of lights!

Christmas Town USA in McAdenville officially lights up Friday night!

The twinkling landscape brings people from all over the country to the Gaston County town.

So, if you are planning to go, be patient because you could run into some traffic.

Watch this video for traffic tips.

Get real-time traffic updates here.

