Minor earthquake hits Midlands Thursday night

JENKINSVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The United States Geological Survey (USGS) said another earthquake was reported in the Midlands Thursday night.

According to the USGS, the 2.4 magnitude quake hit 5.2 miles north northwest of Jenkinsville, South Carolina at 6:24 p.m. It had a depth of 2 kilometers.

This earthquake was also 17.8 miles east northeast of Newberry.

MORE NEWS: USGS: Town in SC continues to get hit with earthquakes

Copyright 2023 WHNS. All rights reserved.