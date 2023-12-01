Minor earthquake hits Midlands Thursday night

By Anisa Snipes
Published: Dec. 1, 2023 at 8:32 AM EST|Updated: 15 minutes ago
JENKINSVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The United States Geological Survey (USGS) said another earthquake was reported in the Midlands Thursday night.

According to the USGS, the 2.4 magnitude quake hit 5.2 miles north northwest of Jenkinsville, South Carolina at 6:24 p.m. It had a depth of 2 kilometers.

This earthquake was also 17.8 miles east northeast of Newberry.

