Murder suspects arrested after man killed at Greenville bar

GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Greenville Police Department said two suspects are in custody after a shooting turned deadly at a bar in Greenville on Sunday night.

According to the Greenville County Coroner’s Office, a 911 call was made just before 11 p.m. for a gunshot victim located at Red at 28th on Pendleton Street.

Upon arrival, the Greenville Police Department said 38-year-old Keyon Devon Deshawn Robinson was found dead inside the bar with a gunshot wound. According to the coroner, Robinson was shot in the head.

Police said another person was hit by the gunfire and received non-life-threatening injuries.

Michael Range (left) and Dyquan Sweeney (Greenville Co. Detention Center)

On Friday, police said they charged Michael Range and Dyquan Sweeney with murder. According to arrest warrants, the suspects were identified through CCTV footage, the S.C. DMV and other investigative means.

Range and Sweeney are being held in the Greenville County Detention Center.

Police said the case remains under investigation.

