Officers searching for missing Asheville man last seen in September

Jacob Summers
Jacob Summers(Asheville Police Department)
By Freeman Stoddard
Published: Dec. 1, 2023 at 5:16 PM EST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ASHEVILLE, N.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Asheville Police Department announced that officers are searching for Jacob Summers, a 49-year-old missing man last seen in September.

Officers said Summers was last seen on September 25 near the 123 block of Hendersonville Road. He is also known to frequent the Schenck Parkway area.

Officers described Summers as 5 feet 9 inches tall with brown hair and blue eyes. They added that he currently has a goatee.

Anyone with information regarding Summers is asked to contact the Asheville Police Department by texting TIP2APD to 847411 or calling 828-252-1110. People can also submit tips by using the TIP2APD smartphone app.

Copyright 2023 WHNS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Carson McDowell
Tip leads police to large drug bust in Clemson
Jeremy Barnette
Greenville Co. School District announces passing of middle school, robotics teacher
The northern lights may be more visible due to a strong geomagnetic storm heading towards the...
A coming geomagnetic storm means you may get a chance to see the northern lights
A football lies on the field before an NCAA college football game between Clemson and Syracuse...
Clemson football parts ways with two coaches, team announces
Stewart Eugene Coffman
Deputies arrest second suspect in armed robbery at Academy Sports in Spartanburg

Latest News

Crews responding to fire after vehicle crash on I-40 in Haywood County on Thursday.
Black Bear fire sees increased activity again
Casey Lawerence
Deputies searching for missing man last seen leaving house in Iva
Ellie
Four Legged Friends: Ellie
Boil water advisory in Spartanburg
Boil water advisory issued following water main break in Spartanburg County