Officers searching for missing Asheville man last seen in September

ASHEVILLE, N.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Asheville Police Department announced that officers are searching for Jacob Summers, a 49-year-old missing man last seen in September.

Officers said Summers was last seen on September 25 near the 123 block of Hendersonville Road. He is also known to frequent the Schenck Parkway area.

Officers described Summers as 5 feet 9 inches tall with brown hair and blue eyes. They added that he currently has a goatee.

Anyone with information regarding Summers is asked to contact the Asheville Police Department by texting TIP2APD to 847411 or calling 828-252-1110. People can also submit tips by using the TIP2APD smartphone app.

