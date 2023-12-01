SCHP: Pedestrian hit, killed while crossing highway in Seneca

Pedestrian fatality
Pedestrian fatality(Marshall Police Department)
By Anisa Snipes
Dec. 1, 2023
SENECA, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Troopers with the South Carolina Highway Patrol said a pedestrian was hit and killed in Seneca Thursday night.

According to Highway Patrol, the driver of a Kia was heading west on U.S. 76 when they hit a pedestrian who was crossing the street just before 11 p.m.

The driver had no injuries, however, troopers said the pedestrian passed away on scene.

At this time, the pedestrian has not yet been identified.

Stay tuned for more information.

