Several businesses impacted by water line break in Spartanburg, officials say

SPARTANBURG, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Spartanburg Water reported a water line break in Spartanburg Friday morning.

According to the company, crews responded to the water line break in the North Liberty Street area near East Main Street at 5 a.m. At this time, crews are working to get a second valve turned off so that they can make a repair.

Spartanburg Water said there currently seven customers impacted, including the City of Spartanburg bus terminal, Rigsby’s, Papa’s Breakfast Nook, Spill the Beans and Spartanburg Water Engineering Building.

The Spartanburg Police Department said the areas around the Sparta downtown bus station are flooded.

Once the repair has been made, a boil water advisory will be made.

Stay tuned for further details.

