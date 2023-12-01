Several businesses impacted by water line break in Spartanburg, officials say

Water main break
Water main break(City of Marshall)
By Anisa Snipes
Published: Dec. 1, 2023 at 9:26 AM EST|Updated: 32 minutes ago
SPARTANBURG, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Spartanburg Water reported a water line break in Spartanburg Friday morning.

According to the company, crews responded to the water line break in the North Liberty Street area near East Main Street at 5 a.m. At this time, crews are working to get a second valve turned off so that they can make a repair.

Spartanburg Water said there currently seven customers impacted, including the City of Spartanburg bus terminal, Rigsby’s, Papa’s Breakfast Nook, Spill the Beans and Spartanburg Water Engineering Building.

The Spartanburg Police Department said the areas around the Sparta downtown bus station are flooded.

Once the repair has been made, a boil water advisory will be made.

Stay tuned for further details.

Attorneys Bland, Richter release statement on Murdaugh sentencing
Light Up Inman rescheduled
Generic earthquake graphic.
Minor earthquake hits Midlands Thursday night
Two people and one pet exposed to rabid goat in Pendleton
