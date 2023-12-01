Spartanburg non-profit launch ‘Movement 2030’ plan, with $100 million for education

GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Spartanburg was one of three cities across the country to receive funding from Blue Meridian. With the funding plus private investment, the Spartanburg Academic Movement is officially launching the movement 2030 plan.

“This will not only be life changing I hope this will be community changing as well,” said Dr. Russell Booker, the CEO of the Spartanburg Academic Movement, or SAM.

SAM works to study and improve educational outcomes in the county.

“We have a roadmap, to move our young children and families along that pipeline,” he said.

The roadmap is the movement 2030 plan. $100 million is going towards the goal of increasing educational opportunities while cutting barriers. The bulk of the work will happen in Sparanburg’s Northside and Highland neighborhoods.

“So those two communities already had in place the backbone and the structure of what they wanted to see happen in their community so now the question was how do we bring the resources to bear to support the children and families in those communities,” said Booker.

Both communities are challenged by the impacts of poverty. The plan funds academic success coaches to work with kids directly in their neighborhood. Also community navigators, helping connect families with existing resources. The plan is to impact every level of education—from Pre-K to the workforce.

“You’ve been burning to go back to college and finish that associates degree. There is a pathway for you and we’ve got ways to connect you to the resources to hold your hand to get you there and to get you through,” he said.

A portion of the money will be shared with more than 30 nonprofits in Spartanburg already assisting families. To learn more, click here.

