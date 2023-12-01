Suspect in Laurens faces multiple charges for alleged drug crimes

LAURENS, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Laurens Police Department announced that a man was recently taken into custody following a drug investigation that involved multiple agencies.

Officers said 47-year-old Mario Williams was recently taken into custody and charged with six counts of distribution of crack cocaine 3rd or subsequent offense, possession with intent to distribute marijuana within proximity to school, possession with intent to distribute marijuana, possession of crack cocaine 3rd offense, felon in possession of ammunition, felon in possession of a firearm.

According to officers, The South Carolina Law Enforcement Division and the Laurens County Sheriff’s Office assisted with taking Williams into custody.

Officers stated that Williams was booked into the Laurens County Detention Center and given a $310,000 bond.

