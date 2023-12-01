Two people and one pet exposed to rabid goat in Pendleton

PENDLETON, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control announced that two people and a pet were recently exposed to a goat in Pendleton that tested positive for rabies.

Officials said the goat was recently found near Millwee Creek Road and Blackman Road.

According to officials, the goat was submitted for testing on November 28 and confirmed to have rabies on November 29.

Officials stated that the two people potentially exposed were referred to their healthcare providers, and another goat is quarantined as required in the South Carolina Rabies Control Act.

Officials explained that species that licensed vaccines are not available for, such as goats and swine, should still be vaccinated if they frequently come into contact with humans or are considered valuable.

“Keeping your pets and livestock current on their rabies vaccination is a responsibility that comes with owning an animal,” said Terri McCollister, DHEC’s Rabies Program director. “It is one of the easiest and most effective ways you can protect yourself, your family, your pets and your livestock from this fatal disease. That is an investment worth making to provide yourself some peace of mind.”

Anyone who believes that they, someone they know, or their pets have come into contact with this goat or any other animal that may have rabies is asked to call DHEC’s Public Health Anderson office at (864) 372-3270.

