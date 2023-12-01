Ukrainian delegation visits Upstate to talk with politicians, community members

SPARTANBURG, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - A delegation of Ukrainian Parliament members, non-profit, and church leaders are in the Upstate meeting with politicians and community members to talk about the war in Ukraine that has been ongoing since early 2022.

“We need the world to hear us again, and we need the world to stand together with us,” said the Head of “Trauma Healing Institute” in Ukraine, Victoria Raychynets.

At New Life Ukrainian Church in Spartanburg, the delegation met community members for a prayer service and to share a straightforward message.

“The situation in Ukraine is still quite bad,” said Parliament of Ukraine Member Volodymyr Tsabal.

“It’s a lot of pain. It’s no normal, even war, pain,” added Raychynets.

The group of four in the Upstate is one of several delegations across the United States asking for support as their country continues to defend its existence.

“The only way to understand what the U.S. thinks about the war is to see everywhere in the states,” said Tsabal.

Tsabal and Halyna Mykhailiuk are members of the Ukraine Parliament but from different parties. The two came to America with a unified message.

“That’s why we came here, to answer all the questions and to ask for continued support,” said Mykhailiuk.

“It’s not charity, like supporting Ukraine. So the United States long term you will benefit from helping Ukraine,” added Tsabal.

The delegation visited Charlotte before making its way to the Upstate.

