Ukrainian delegation visits Upstate to talk with politicians, community members

Ukrainian delegation visits Upstate to talk with politicians, community members about the war
By Zach Prelutsky
Published: Nov. 30, 2023 at 11:29 PM EST|Updated: 34 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SPARTANBURG, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - A delegation of Ukrainian Parliament members, non-profit, and church leaders are in the Upstate meeting with politicians and community members to talk about the war in Ukraine that has been ongoing since early 2022.

“We need the world to hear us again, and we need the world to stand together with us,” said the Head of “Trauma Healing Institute” in Ukraine, Victoria Raychynets.

At New Life Ukrainian Church in Spartanburg, the delegation met community members for a prayer service and to share a straightforward message.

“The situation in Ukraine is still quite bad,” said Parliament of Ukraine Member Volodymyr Tsabal.

“It’s a lot of pain. It’s no normal, even war, pain,” added Raychynets.

The group of four in the Upstate is one of several delegations across the United States asking for support as their country continues to defend its existence.

“The only way to understand what the U.S. thinks about the war is to see everywhere in the states,” said Tsabal.

Tsabal and Halyna Mykhailiuk are members of the Ukraine Parliament but from different parties. The two came to America with a unified message.

“That’s why we came here, to answer all the questions and to ask for continued support,” said Mykhailiuk.

“It’s not charity, like supporting Ukraine. So the United States long term you will benefit from helping Ukraine,” added Tsabal.

The delegation visited Charlotte before making its way to the Upstate.

Copyright 2023 WHNS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Jeremy Barnette
Greenville Co. School District announces passing of middle school, robotics teacher
Carson McDowell
Tip leads police to large drug bust in Clemson
Peak earthquakes
USGS: Town in SC continues to get hit with earthquakes
Man who barricaded himself charged in string of crimes in Spartanburg Co.
Deputies: Man who barricaded himself charged in string of crimes in Spartanburg Co.
A football lies on the field before an NCAA college football game between Clemson and Syracuse...
Clemson football parts ways with two coaches, team announces

Latest News

K-9 Merle
K-9 helps rescue family who got lost hiking in Union County
Canton, NC man arrested for child sex crimes
Canton, NC man arrested for child sex crimes
Hypothermia death
NC man dies after being found suffering from hypothermia inside camper without power
Childcare crisis
Childcare crisis crosses state lines as issues continue