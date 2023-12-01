2 people injured at Midtown Atlanta building, police say

Police said shortly before 12:45 p.m., they responded to 1100 Spring Street NW.
Police said shortly before 12:45 p.m., they responded to 1100 Spring Street NW.(Atlanta News First)
By Atlanta News First staff
Published: Dec. 1, 2023 at 1:47 PM EST|Updated: seconds ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Two people were injured at a building in Midtown Atlanta on Friday, according to the Atlanta Police Department.

Police said shortly before 12:45 p.m., they responded to 1100 Spring Street NW.

“Medical personnel have responded to assist and officers are investigating the circumstances,” police said in a statement.

The extent of the injuries and what caused them is not known.

Several businesses and the Israeli Consulate are housed in the building. The consulate general of Israel Atlanta told Atlanta News First that everyone in their office is okay and they are still investigating.

An Atlanta News First crew spotted Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives and FBI agents at the incident scene.

“FBI Atlanta is aware of the Incident and is coordinating with local law enforcement,” FBI officials said in a statement to Atlanta News First.

This is a developing story. Check back with Atlanta News First for updates.

Copyright 2023 WANF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Carson McDowell
Tip leads police to large drug bust in Clemson
Jeremy Barnette
Greenville Co. School District announces passing of middle school, robotics teacher
A football lies on the field before an NCAA college football game between Clemson and Syracuse...
Clemson football parts ways with two coaches, team announces
The northern lights may be more visible due to a strong geomagnetic storm heading towards the...
A coming geomagnetic storm means you may get a chance to see the northern lights
Stewart Eugene Coffman
Deputies arrest second suspect in armed robbery at Academy Sports in Spartanburg

Latest News

Several businesses impacted by water line break in Spartanburg
Boil water advisory issued after waterline break in Spartanburg
Michael Range (left) and Dyquan Sweeney
Murder suspects arrested after man killed at Greenville bar
FOX Carolina's Grace Runkel discusses what's on the docket for next week.
Covering the Courts: Week of Dec. 4, 2023
Christmas Tree
Upstate cities reschedule, cancel holiday events due to rain threat