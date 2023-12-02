1 injured following shooting at SC State, police and SLED investigating

ORANGEBURG, S.C. (WIS) - One person was injured following a shooting at a South Carolina State University (SC State) campus residential complex Friday evening.

SC State police said the shooting happened between two nonstudents who were guests of a student who lived in the complex. Officers added one person was wounded with a nonlife-threatening injury.

The incident was reported at 7:24 p.m. on Dec. 1 and campus police responded immediately, secured the area, and determined the alleged shooter had left campus.

The South Carolina Law Enforcement Division (SLED) is assisting SC State police with the investigation. University administrators advised students to use extreme caution about who they invite to campus and to remember the consequences of not following university rules.

SC State President Alexander Conyers released the following statement regarding the incident:

Our priority at South Carolina State University is to ensure the safety and wellbeing of our students and employees. I cannot emphasize enough that the misguided actions of one person can put others unnecessarily at risk. One bad decision can disrupt the safety and security of everyone who lives, studies and works at SC State.

Students always must be vigilant about safety – both in their own behavior and those with whom they associate. Campus visitation is a privilege that must be exercised with the welfare of everyone in mind. You should never bring or invite untrustworthy individuals onto the campus with particular attention to avoiding illegal activity.

As a reminder, no weapons are allowed on campus, and violations result in both criminal charges and campus judicial proceedings that can lead to suspension or expulsion. The same applies to illegal drug trafficking.

South Carolina State University will continue to hold students accountable for any policy violations and illegal activity conducted by them or their guests.

Our Campus Police Department works hard to maintain security on the SC State campus, but they require the assistance of students and employees.

We ask you to join us in maintaining a safe environment by always remaining alert and aware of your surroundings. I remind you that the best defense against trouble is that if you see something, say something.

In October 2023, the university was sent into lockdown after a reported sexual assault, and an SC State football player was charged with having a weapon on school property.

