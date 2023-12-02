‘Breaking Bad’ star to appear at holiday event in Greenville

GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Sundt Promotions announced that RJ Mittie, known for his role as Walter “Flynn” White Jr. on “Breaking Bad,” will be in the Upstate this weekend for a holiday event in downtown Greenville.

The event, “A Very Merry Red Carpet Christmas,” is happening on December 2 from 6:00 p.m. to 10:00 p.m. at The 405.

According to organizers, the event will include food, drinks, desserts and the chance to meet Mittie.

Those interested can find more information about the event and tickets here.

Organizers said they are also offering a special offer for the disability community and their families. Mittie, who has Cerebral Palsy, and Sundt promotions are offering free tickets to the event for people with disabilities. Organizers stated that the offer is available while tickets last. Those interested can email sundtpromotions@gmail.com for more information.

Copyright 2023 WHNS. All rights reserved.