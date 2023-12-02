Clemson falls to Florida State in College Cup

Clemson during the 2023 Ally ACC Women’s Soccer Championship in Cary, N.C. Sunday Thursday...
Clemson during the 2023 Ally ACC Women’s Soccer Championship in Cary, N.C. Sunday Thursday November 2nd, 2023 (Photo by Jaylynn Nash/ACC)(Jaylynn Nash | Jaylynn Nash)
By Clemson Athletics
Published: Dec. 1, 2023 at 8:43 PM EST|Updated: 19 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CARY, N.C. (Clemson Athletics) – Despite stellar play from All-American keeper Halle Mackiewicz and constant pressure from the Tiger offense, Florida State downed Clemson, 2-0, in the first of two NCAA semifinal matches on Friday evening in Cary, N.C.

Maciewicz made five saves on the night, matching Florida State’s keeper with five. Clemson recorded 11 shots to FSU’s 12 and five corners to FSU’s six.

Clemson controlled possession for the majority of the first half, but FSU used a timely loose ball to take a 1-0 lead in the 38′. The Tigers continued to put pressure on the FSU defense, but couldn’t break through in the first 45, as Florida State took a 1-0 lead into halftime.

Florida State doubled their lead in the 53′, as ACC Player of the Year Jordynn Dudley sent one in. Clemson had chances to cut into the lead, including shots by Bornkamp, Morris and Conti, but could not get on the board.

Clemson finishes its historic season at 18-4-4 with the program’s first-ever College Cup appearance, a school-record 13 shutouts and an appearance in the ACC Championship game.

Copyright 2023 WHNS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Carson McDowell
Tip leads police to large drug bust in Clemson
Jeremy Barnette
Greenville Co. School District announces passing of middle school, robotics teacher
Michael Range (left) and Dyquan Sweeney
Murder suspects arrested after man killed at Greenville bar
Sheriff discusses drug seizes in Operation Rolling Thunder on I-85
Deputies seize 200lbs of cocaine on I-85 during Operation Rolling Thunder
The northern lights may be more visible due to a strong geomagnetic storm heading towards the...
A coming geomagnetic storm means you may get a chance to see the northern lights

Latest News

Clemson Volleyball is headed to the NIVC tournament
Clemson volleyball advances in NIVC tournament
Clemson cornerback Nate Wiggins (2) defends against Georgia Tech wide receiver Eric Singleton...
Clemson cornerback Nate Wiggins entering the NFL draft, opting out of bowl
South Carolina quarterback Spencer Rattler (7) cannot pull away from Clemson linebacker...
Clemson linebacker Trotter giving up his final college season to enter NFL draft
Spencer Rattler
Spencer Rattler declares 2024 NFL draft