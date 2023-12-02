Clemson falls to Florida State in College Cup

CARY, N.C. (Clemson Athletics) – Despite stellar play from All-American keeper Halle Mackiewicz and constant pressure from the Tiger offense, Florida State downed Clemson, 2-0, in the first of two NCAA semifinal matches on Friday evening in Cary, N.C.

Maciewicz made five saves on the night, matching Florida State’s keeper with five. Clemson recorded 11 shots to FSU’s 12 and five corners to FSU’s six.

Clemson controlled possession for the majority of the first half, but FSU used a timely loose ball to take a 1-0 lead in the 38′. The Tigers continued to put pressure on the FSU defense, but couldn’t break through in the first 45, as Florida State took a 1-0 lead into halftime.

Florida State doubled their lead in the 53′, as ACC Player of the Year Jordynn Dudley sent one in. Clemson had chances to cut into the lead, including shots by Bornkamp, Morris and Conti, but could not get on the board.

Clemson finishes its historic season at 18-4-4 with the program’s first-ever College Cup appearance, a school-record 13 shutouts and an appearance in the ACC Championship game.

Copyright 2023 WHNS. All rights reserved.