Community helps man, 88, decorate evergreen tree he planted 40 years ago for Christmas

A community in Ohio helped decorate a tree for a longtime resident who planted it 40 years ago.
A community in Ohio helped decorate a tree for a longtime resident who planted it 40 years ago.(Mentor-on-the-Lake Police Department)
By Rachel Vadaj and Jordan Gartner
Published: Dec. 2, 2023 at 11:35 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MENTOR-ON-THE-LAKE, Ohio (WOIO/Gray News) - An Ohio man got a little extra help this week in making his Christmas wish come true.

According to the Mentor-on-the-Lake Police Department, an 88-year-old resident named Gene wanted to decorate an evergreen tree that he planted 40 years ago in his yard for Christmas.

And this year, community members and family came together to make it happen.

Gene, who has been a Mentor-on-the-Lake resident for 70 years, reportedly planted the tree at his Thunderbird Drive residence after his son brought it home from school on Arbor Day.

Forty years later, the tree now stands about 40 feet tall.

Gene shared that he had dreamed of having it wrapped in lights for decades. Thanks to donations and community assistance, the tree has been decorated for the first time.

Mentor-on-the-Lake police Sgt. Daubenmire said Gene was overwhelmed with emotion when seeing the tree lit for the first time.

He thanked the community for coming together in the Christmas spirit.

Copyright 2023 WOIO via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Sheriff discusses drug seizes in Operation Rolling Thunder on I-85
Deputies seize 200lbs of cocaine on I-85 during Operation Rolling Thunder
Michael Range (left) and Dyquan Sweeney
Murder suspects arrested after man killed at Greenville bar
FILE - In this image taken from video, former Minneapolis police Officer Derek Chauvin...
Inmate who stabbed Derek Chauvin 22 times is charged with attempted murder, prosecutors say
Carson McDowell
Tip leads police to large drug bust in Clemson
The northern lights may be more visible due to a strong geomagnetic storm heading towards the...
A coming geomagnetic storm means you may get a chance to see the northern lights

Latest News

A family is demanding answers after a 5-year-old girl was left alone on a school bus for hours...
5-year-old left alone on school bus for hours, father says
Smoke plumes from the Clear Creek (left) and Locust Cove #2 wildfires as seen from Marion, NC...
McDowell County wildfire 40% contained
Crews responding to fire after vehicle crash on I-40 in Haywood County on Thursday.
Black Bear fire sees increased activity again
Crews working to contain wildfire in McDowell County
Crews working 25% contained Locust Cove fire