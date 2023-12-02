FOX Carolina Tailgate Show: Clemson takes down South Carolina in Palmetto Bowl

GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The rivalry continued last week as Clemson narrowly took down South Carolina 16-7 in the Palmetto Bowl.

FOX Carolina’s college football analyst Patrick Sapp joined Sports Director Beth Hoole to discuss the big game.

The Tigers came out on top of what was a low-scoring game against the Gamecocks. Our analysts talk about the game and the coaching changes Clemson made just days after it.

As the college football season nears its end, some players have already announced their decisions to enter the transfer portal and potentially take their talents to another school. Our analysts discuss the transfer portal and how it is changing the college football landscape.

Finally, our analysts break down the conference championships happening this week and choose who they think will win in Pick ‘Em.

