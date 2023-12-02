FOX Carolina Tailgate Show: Clemson takes down South Carolina in Palmetto Bowl

Palmetto Bowl
Palmetto Bowl
By Freeman Stoddard
Published: Dec. 1, 2023 at 11:15 PM EST|Updated: 53 minutes ago
GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The rivalry continued last week as Clemson narrowly took down South Carolina 16-7 in the Palmetto Bowl.

FOX Carolina’s college football analyst Patrick Sapp joined Sports Director Beth Hoole to discuss the big game.

The Tigers came out on top of what was a low-scoring game against the Gamecocks. Our analysts talk about the game and the coaching changes Clemson made just days after it.

FOX Carolina's analysts take a look at the game and the recent coaching changes that Clemson made

As the college football season nears its end, some players have already announced their decisions to enter the transfer portal and potentially take their talents to another school. Our analysts discuss the transfer portal and how it is changing the college football landscape.

FOX Carolina's analysts talk about some of the players that have entered the transfer portal and how it can change the college football landscape

Finally, our analysts break down the conference championships happening this week and choose who they think will win in Pick ‘Em.

FOX Carolina's analysts take a look at the conference championship games and choose who they think will win in Pick 'Em

