Furman opens FCS playoffs

Furman quarterback Tyler Huff drops back to pass from his own end zone during the second half...
Furman quarterback Tyler Huff drops back to pass from his own end zone during the second half of the team's NCAA college football game against South Carolina on Saturday, Sept. 9, 2023, in Columbia, S.C. (AP Photo/Artie Walker Jr.)(Artie Walker Jr. | AP)
By Furman Athletics
Published: Dec. 2, 2023 at 1:09 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
GREENVILLE, S.C. (Furman Athletics) - Southern Conference champion Furman makes its 2023 FCS Playoff debut this Saturday when it plays host to league runner-up Chattanooga in a second-round clash at Paladin Stadium. Kickoff for the ESPN+ streamed contest is set for 1:00 p.m.

Coming off a first-round bye by being seeded seventh in the 24-team playoff field, Furman (9-2, 7-1/1st SoCon) and Chattanooga (8-4, 6-2/T2nd SoCon), which defeated Austin Peay, 24-21, on Saturday in Clarksville, Tenn., in first round playoff action, will face off for the second time in a month.  The Paladins edged the Mocs, 17-14, in Chattanooga on Nov. 4 to claim the SoCon championship and league’s automatic playoff berth.

The winner of Saturday’s game will advance into the Dec. 9 quarterfinals to face the winner of Saturday’s Montana-Delaware matchup.

