Furman opens FCS playoffs

GREENVILLE, S.C. (Furman Athletics) - Southern Conference champion Furman makes its 2023 FCS Playoff debut this Saturday when it plays host to league runner-up Chattanooga in a second-round clash at Paladin Stadium. Kickoff for the ESPN+ streamed contest is set for 1:00 p.m.

Coming off a first-round bye by being seeded seventh in the 24-team playoff field, Furman (9-2, 7-1/1st SoCon) and Chattanooga (8-4, 6-2/T2nd SoCon), which defeated Austin Peay, 24-21, on Saturday in Clarksville, Tenn., in first round playoff action, will face off for the second time in a month. The Paladins edged the Mocs, 17-14, in Chattanooga on Nov. 4 to claim the SoCon championship and league’s automatic playoff berth.

The winner of Saturday’s game will advance into the Dec. 9 quarterfinals to face the winner of Saturday’s Montana-Delaware matchup.

