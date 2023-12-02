Gamecocks extend winning streak

GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - South Carolina extends its winning streak to seven straight to open the season, defeating George Washington 89-67.

The Gamecocks 7-0 start to this season is the team’s best start since beginning the year 8-0 during the 2016-17 Final Four season.

Carolina claimed the team’s eighth 7-0 start in program history on Friday night at Colonial Life Arena.

