Gamecocks extend winning streak

South Carolina coach Lamont Paris yells to players during the first half of an NCAA college...
South Carolina coach Lamont Paris yells to players during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game against Tennessee, Saturday, Feb. 25, 2023, in Knoxville, Tenn. (AP Photo/Wade Payne)(Wade Payne | AP)
By Beth Hoole
Published: Dec. 1, 2023 at 8:56 PM EST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - South Carolina extends its winning streak to seven straight to open the season, defeating George Washington 89-67.

The Gamecocks 7-0 start to this season is the team’s best start since beginning the year 8-0 during the 2016-17 Final Four season.

Carolina claimed the team’s eighth 7-0 start in program history on Friday night at Colonial Life Arena.

