Rain impacts Greenville Christmas tree lighting, but doesn’t stop the tradition

By Kennedi Harris
Published: Dec. 1, 2023 at 10:24 PM EST|Updated: seconds ago
GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - It’s officially Christmas in Greenville, Friday night Mayor Knox White and Santa Claus met downtown for the annual Christmas tree lighting ceremony. The weather this year definitely impacted things but it didn’t stop the Christmas spirit. The city canceled the vendors and food trucks but still around 100 people gathered for the lighting ceremony.

“Seeing people come out even despite the weather coming together as a community is just a beautiful thing,” said Skyler Burkett, a downtown business owner.

There were many first timers at the ceremony too, Like the Reyes family.

“Being out here in the cold wet I feel like it’s just brought our family together a lot and like a lot of other people,” said Sydney Reyes.

“We just wanted to feel the Christmas spirit I’m guessing, even if it was raining because like Christmas is everywhere,” said Diego Reyes.

Greenville even attracted tourists, Carla Howell and her husband traveled all the way from New Jersey.

“My sisters were both here last year and they loved it. They said the whole town comes. It was amazing, the crowd here even in the rain is pretty impressive,” she said.

For more upcoming holiday events click here.

