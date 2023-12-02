Suspect charged after over 2 pounds of drugs seized in Rutherford County

RUTHERFORD, N.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Rutherford County Sheriff’s Office announced that a man was recently taken into custody after deputies found over two pounds of drugs in the Chase Community.

Deputies said they responded to a residence along Trojan Lane on November 27 after they received an anonymous tip about drugs being sold there.

According to deputies, they arrived at the scene and searched the property, where they found 990 Grams (2.1 pounds) of Methamphetamine, multiple forms of drug paraphernalia, one gun and around $1,000.

Deputies stated that following the search, they took 48-year-old Wesley Laughter into custody and charged him with trafficking in methamphetamine, maintaining a dwelling for controlled substance and possession of drug Paraphernalia. They added that he was booked into the detention center and given a $425,000 secured bond.

