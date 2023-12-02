Westside football wins first state title since 1969

ORANGEBURG, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - In heart-pounding fashion, Westside football beat previously undefeated South Florence 34-32 to win the AAAA state championship Saturday afternoon at South Carolina State.

Westside football wins its first state championship since 1969!!



They scored the go-ahead touchdown with just 15 seconds left to beat previously undefeated South Florence 34-32. pic.twitter.com/0brXTCPpgZ — Carmine Gemei (@CarmineGemei) December 2, 2023

Westside engineered a very impressive two-minute drive to get within striking distance while down 32-27 as time ticked away. Then, with just 15 seconds left, Westside quarterback Cutter Woods hit wide receiver Jimmar Boston across the middle for the go-ahead score.

Westside took a 34-32 lead, and after a few desperate South Florence attempts to keep the game alive, the Rams had won the state championship.

Westside quarterback Cutter Woods jumps into the student section after putting together an incredible 2-minute drive to win the AAAA state championship. pic.twitter.com/wSVMKOmm1D — Carmine Gemei (@CarmineGemei) December 2, 2023

South Florence was the defending AAAA state champion, and Westside football was playing in the state championship for the first time since 1987.

FOX Carolina will continue providing coverage of the football state championship games on-air and online.

Another Upstate team, Daniel, plays Camden at 7 p.m. Saturday in the AAA state title game.

Copyright 2023 WHNS. All rights reserved.