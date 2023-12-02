Wofford women’s basketball loses to Bellarmine 61-59

With the loss, the Terriers fall to 5-4 on the season
Wofford junior Rachael Rose
Wofford junior Rachael Rose(Wofford College)
By FOX Carolina News Staff
Published: Dec. 2, 2023 at 5:52 PM EST|Updated: 31 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SPARTANBURG, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Wofford women’s basketball team fell to Bellarmine 61-59 on Saturday, in what was a close game throughout.

With the loss, Wofford falls to 5-4 on the season, and Bellarmine improves to 2-4. “This was a tough one this afternoon. Give Bellarmine credit for coming here and doing the things it takes to win on the road,” said head coach Jimmy Garrity.

Junior Rachael Rose led the Terriers with 28 points for a second-straight game, shooting 12-of-22 from the floor. The contest saw 12 lead changes and six ties. Those 12 lead changes are the most in a game for the Terriers this season. The Terriers put up a last-second attempt to force overtime, but fell short.

Wofford will close out its four-game homestand on Monday with a matchup against Emory & Henry College. Tip-off against the Wasps is slated for 7:00 p.m. in Jerry Richardson Indoor Stadium.

Copyright 2023 WHNS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Sheriff discusses drug seizes in Operation Rolling Thunder on I-85
Deputies seize 200lbs of cocaine on I-85 during Operation Rolling Thunder
Michael Range (left) and Dyquan Sweeney
Murder suspects arrested after man killed at Greenville bar
FILE - In this image taken from video, former Minneapolis police Officer Derek Chauvin...
Inmate who stabbed Derek Chauvin 22 times is charged with attempted murder, prosecutors say
Carson McDowell
Tip leads police to large drug bust in Clemson
The northern lights may be more visible due to a strong geomagnetic storm heading towards the...
A coming geomagnetic storm means you may get a chance to see the northern lights

Latest News

A'ja Wilson is Grand Marshal of the Carolina Carillon Parade
A'ja Wilson is Grand Marshal of the Carolina Carillon Parade
Westside quarterback Cutter Woods jumps into the student section after putting together an...
Westside football wins first state title since 1969
Gary Sinise Foundation, American Airlines send families of fallen heroes to Disney
Gary Sinise Foundation, American Airlines send families of fallen heroes to Disney
Shooting generic
2 men found injured in separate shooting incidents in Gaffney