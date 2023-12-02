Wofford women’s basketball loses to Bellarmine 61-59

SPARTANBURG, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Wofford women’s basketball team fell to Bellarmine 61-59 on Saturday, in what was a close game throughout.

With the loss, Wofford falls to 5-4 on the season, and Bellarmine improves to 2-4. “This was a tough one this afternoon. Give Bellarmine credit for coming here and doing the things it takes to win on the road,” said head coach Jimmy Garrity.

Junior Rachael Rose led the Terriers with 28 points for a second-straight game, shooting 12-of-22 from the floor. The contest saw 12 lead changes and six ties. Those 12 lead changes are the most in a game for the Terriers this season. The Terriers put up a last-second attempt to force overtime, but fell short.

Wofford will close out its four-game homestand on Monday with a matchup against Emory & Henry College. Tip-off against the Wasps is slated for 7:00 p.m. in Jerry Richardson Indoor Stadium.

