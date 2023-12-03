Benefit bluegrass concert announced for wounded Oconee Co. deputy

Corporal Lucas Watts
Corporal Lucas Watts(Oconee County Sheriff's Office)
By Todd Williams
Published: Dec. 3, 2023 at 6:39 PM EST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Cpl. Lucas Watts continues his long road to recovery after being wounded in the line of duty. Cpl. Watts is the Oconee County deputy who was shot in the head during a pursuit in November, and a benefit concert for Cpl. Watts has been announced by the Pickens police department.

Pickens P.D. has partnered with The Market at the Mill for the bluegrass benefit concert, which will feature performances from Mack & Friends, as well as Lilly & Friends. The event is taking place at Market at the Mill from 6:00pm to 8:30pm on December 19.

“We invite the community and other law enforcement agencies to join us in showing support and helping a true hero and his family,” reads a Facebook post announcing the show.

There will be food trucks and attendees can make donations at the door or via an online app.

Benefit concert announced for Cpl. Lucas Watts
Benefit concert announced for Cpl. Lucas Watts(Pickens Co Sheriff's Office)

