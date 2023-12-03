Christmas parades happening in the Upstate, Western NC
Published: Dec. 3, 2023 at 10:39 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - It is time for Christmas parades and festivities to begin again!
Multiple parades and festivities to celebrate the holiday are occurring in the Upstate and in Western North Carolina. Check out the list below.
GREENVILLE
- Poinsettia Christmas parade happening at 6 p.m. on Saturday, December 9
ANDERSON
- City of Anderson Christmas parade happening at 3 p.m. on Sunday, December 3 in downtown Anderson
SPARTANBURG
- Town of Reidville Christmas parade happening at 3 p.m. on Saturday, December 9.
- Light Up Inman Tree Lighting happening at 5:30 p.m. on Saturday, December 9.
- Woodruff Christmas parade happening at 3 p.m. on Sunday, December 10.
- Jaycees’ Christmas parade happening at 6:30 p.m. on Tuesday, December 12.
