Clemson hoops has best start since 2008

Hall and Girard III combined for 47 points in win; Schieffelin collects career high 17 boards
Clemson guard Joseph Girard III (11) battles Pittsburgh forward Blake Hinson (2) for the ball...
Clemson guard Joseph Girard III (11) battles Pittsburgh forward Blake Hinson (2) for the ball during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game, Sunday, Dec. 3, 2023, in Pittsburgh, Pa. (AP Photo/Barry Reeger)(Barry Reeger | AP)
By Ben Winterrowd
Published: Dec. 3, 2023 at 4:19 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PITTSBURGH (Clemson Athletics) – Stellar offensive performances from PJ Hall (Spartanburg, S.C./Dorman) and Joseph Girard III (Glens Falls, N.Y./Glens Falls) combined for 47 points (Girard 25; Hall 22) in Clemson University men’s basketball’s 79-70 win over Pittsburgh on Sunday afternoon.

The Tigers (7-0, 1-0 ACC) led for nearly 35 minutes of the contest, getting two 20-point performances in a game for the first time since Feb. 25, 2023 when Brevin Galloway (28) and Hall (20) led Clemson to victory.

The win was Clemson’s 11th-straight against the Panthers (5-3, 0-1 ACC). It ties a Clemson record for consecutive wins against the same ACC opponent. (11 vs. Virginia, 1959-65). Five straight wins on the road at Pittsburgh ties a Clemson record for consecutive road wins against the same ACC opponent. (5 at Virginia, 1959-65; 5 at Boston College, 2013-20).

It’s just the third time in program history the Tigers have started 7-0 with at least four wins away from home (2008-09 and 1934-35).

Clemson used an 11-4 run toward the end of the opening stanza to open up a double-digit lead, the first of the game, at 34-24. Girard scored all 12 of his points in the first half in the last six and a half minutes.

With an 11-point advantage at halftime, Clemson extended its lead to a game-high 15 at 53-38 with 13:19 left in regulation. The Panthers narrowed the gap all the way down to two points at 70-68 with 3:41 left, but a 7-0 run capped by a Hall 3-pointer put the game away for good.

Ian Schieffelin (Loganville, Ga./Grayson) continued his domination on the glass, finishing with a career-best 17 rebounds. Schieffelin added eight points. Chauncey Wiggins (Grayson, Ga./Grayson) tied a career-best with 12 points in his fourth start of the season.

Clemson returns home on Wednesday, Dec. 6 to face in-state rival South Carolina. Tipoff is set for 8 p.m. on ACCN.

Copyright 2023 WHNS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Sheriff discusses drug seizes in Operation Rolling Thunder on I-85
Deputies seize 200lbs of cocaine on I-85 during Operation Rolling Thunder
SCHP: 1 dead, 1 injured after crash in Oconee Co.
Carson McDowell
Tip leads police to large drug bust in Clemson
Shooting generic
2 men found injured in separate shooting incidents in Gaffney
FILE - In this image taken from video, former Minneapolis police Officer Derek Chauvin...
Inmate who stabbed Derek Chauvin 22 times is charged with attempted murder, prosecutors say

Latest News

Clemson quarterback Cade Klubnik (2) looks to pass the ball during the first half of an NCAA...
Clemson to Face Kentucky in 2023 TaxSlayer Gator Bowl
Furman heading to quarter finals
Furman to play Montana in FCS playoffs
Clemson men’s soccer defeats Duke to advance to ACC semifinals
Clemson tops Stanford to advance to 10th College Cup
Clemson during the 2023 Ally ACC Women’s Soccer Championship in Cary, N.C. Sunday Thursday...
Clemson falls to Florida State in College Cup