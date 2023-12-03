Clemson tops Stanford to advance to 10th College Cup

Clemson men’s soccer defeats Duke to advance to ACC semifinals
Clemson men’s soccer defeats Duke to advance to ACC semifinals(Clemson Men's Soccer via Twitter)
By Chandler Simpson
Published: Dec. 2, 2023 at 8:44 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Clemson, S.C. (Clemson Athletics) – Behind a dominant performance from the offense and in front of an electric crowd, Clemson men’s soccer punched their ticket to the 2023 College Cup on Saturday night, downing Stanford 2-0 in front of a sold-out Historic Riggs Field.

The Tigers have now reached the College Cup for the 10th time in school history and second time in three years. The win also marked the first-ever win over future ACC member Stanford, and allowed the Tigers to avenge 2019 heartbreak, when Stanford advanced to the College Cup from Historic Riggs Field, defeating Clemson in PKs.

The Tigers put pressure on Stanford immediately, getting two corners early. On the third corner, Joran Gerbet sent a perfect ball into the box and Gael Gibert got a head on it and flicked it into the far corner to give the Tigers a 1-0 lead in the 7′.

Clemson continued to push the pace of the game, out-shooting Stanford 6-0 in the first half. In the 37′, Arthur Duquenne corralled a break, took a shot that was saved by the Stanford keeper, but Tyler Trimnal was there to recover the ricochet and send it in to double Clemson’s lead.

The Tigers continued to control the game in the second half, keeping Stanford without a shot until the 54′. Neither team found the back of the net in the second half, but Joseph Andema made two key saves to preserve the shutout.

Clemson now has outscored opponents 6-0 in three NCAA Tournament games this season.

Up next - Clemson will travel to Louisville, Ky., to face West Virginia in the 2023 College Cup semifinals. The Tigers join fellow ACC member Notre Dame, as well as Oregon State in Louisville.

Copyright 2023 WHNS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Sheriff discusses drug seizes in Operation Rolling Thunder on I-85
Deputies seize 200lbs of cocaine on I-85 during Operation Rolling Thunder
FILE - In this image taken from video, former Minneapolis police Officer Derek Chauvin...
Inmate who stabbed Derek Chauvin 22 times is charged with attempted murder, prosecutors say
Carson McDowell
Tip leads police to large drug bust in Clemson
Michael Range (left) and Dyquan Sweeney
Murder suspects arrested after man killed at Greenville bar
The northern lights may be more visible due to a strong geomagnetic storm heading towards the...
A coming geomagnetic storm means you may get a chance to see the northern lights

Latest News

Clemson during the 2023 Ally ACC Women’s Soccer Championship in Cary, N.C. Sunday Thursday...
Clemson falls to Florida State in College Cup
Clemson Volleyball is headed to the NIVC tournament
Clemson volleyball advances in NIVC tournament
Clemson cornerback Nate Wiggins (2) defends against Georgia Tech wide receiver Eric Singleton...
Clemson cornerback Nate Wiggins entering the NFL draft, opting out of bowl
South Carolina quarterback Spencer Rattler (7) cannot pull away from Clemson linebacker...
Clemson linebacker Trotter giving up his final college season to enter NFL draft