College Football Playoff: The Decision

GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - In the final season before the College Football Playoff expands to 12, the committee faced its most difficult decision yet.

A wild championship weekend saw Georgia’s 29-game winning streak end while Michigan, Washington, and Florida State completed undefeated seasons.

Michigan and Washington are both a perfect 13-0, earning Big Ten and Pac-12 championships, respectively.

The Wolverines received the number-one rank in the final College Football Playoff ranking, followed by the Huskies at number two.

Those two seemed like obvious locks for those top two of the four available spots but the third and fourth spots are where the debate heated up.

Three Power 5 champions are all on the chopping block with Florida State, Texas, and Alabama in the conversation. Along with No. 1 ranked Georgia still arguing it’s place in the playoff as one of the four best team’s in college football.

The committee awarded Big 12 champions Texas with the number three seed, they will see Washington in the semifinal. Alabama claimed the final spot, leaving Florida State out, despite it’s perfect season and ACC Championship.

Two-time defending champions, and previous number one Georgia came in sixth in the final committee rankings after dropping the SEC Championship to Alabama.

