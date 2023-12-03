Deputies investigating shooting after alleged road rage incident

By FOX Carolina News Staff
Published: Dec. 3, 2023 at 1:51 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Greenville County Sheriff’s Office said they are searching for a suspect following a shooting on Sunday afternoon.

According to deputies, a call came in at around 12 p.m. in reference to shots being fired at the Dollar Tree on Woodruff Road. They also learned the shooting occurred after an alleged road rage incident, officials said.

Once on scene, deputies found the victim who was not injured.

Deputies said the suspect is described as a black man with dreads, wearing black pants, black hoodie and white shoes.

If anyone has information regarding this incident, call CrimeStoppers at 23-Crime.

Stay with FOX Carolina as we work to learn more details.

