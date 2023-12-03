Deputies searching for missing 17-year-old in Anderson Co.

April Coward
April Coward(Anderson County Sheriff's Office)
By FOX Carolina News Staff
Published: Dec. 3, 2023 at 9:46 AM EST|Updated: 31 minutes ago
ANDERSON, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Anderson County Sheriff’s Office is searching for a missing 17-year-old.

Deputies said April Coward was last seen wearing a tan shirt and Spongebob pajama pants at an address on Highway 413 in Iva.

It is also unknown where Coward is traveling too.

If anyone has information regarding her whereabouts, call the Sheriff’s Office at 864-260-4444.

