Fatal car collision in Oconee County
Published: Dec. 2, 2023 at 9:09 PM EST|Updated: 35 minutes ago
SENECA, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - A person is dead and another is injured following a fatal collision in Oconee County.
At approximately 3:15 pm, a crash occurred on Richland Road a little more than two miles west of Seneca. According to the SCHP, a 2007 Chevrolet two-door traveling north on Stribling Road attempted to turn onto Richland Road, and the vehicle struck a 1997 Dodge pickup truck.
The driver of the Chevrolet reportedly died at the scene; the passenger was injured and transported by EMS to an area hospital. The second driver was uninjured.
This collision remains under investigation.
Copyright 2023 WHNS. All rights reserved.