Fatal car collision in Oconee County

SENECA, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - A person is dead and another is injured following a fatal collision in Oconee County.

At approximately 3:15 pm, a crash occurred on Richland Road a little more than two miles west of Seneca. According to the SCHP, a 2007 Chevrolet two-door traveling north on Stribling Road attempted to turn onto Richland Road, and the vehicle struck a 1997 Dodge pickup truck.

The driver of the Chevrolet reportedly died at the scene; the passenger was injured and transported by EMS to an area hospital. The second driver was uninjured.

This collision remains under investigation.

Copyright 2023 WHNS. All rights reserved.