Fatal car collision in Oconee County

By Todd Williams
Published: Dec. 2, 2023 at 9:09 PM EST|Updated: 35 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SENECA, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - A person is dead and another is injured following a fatal collision in Oconee County.

At approximately 3:15 pm, a crash occurred on Richland Road a little more than two miles west of Seneca. According to the SCHP, a 2007 Chevrolet two-door traveling north on Stribling Road attempted to turn onto Richland Road, and the vehicle struck a 1997 Dodge pickup truck.

The driver of the Chevrolet reportedly died at the scene; the passenger was injured and transported by EMS to an area hospital. The second driver was uninjured.

This collision remains under investigation.

Copyright 2023 WHNS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Sheriff discusses drug seizes in Operation Rolling Thunder on I-85
Deputies seize 200lbs of cocaine on I-85 during Operation Rolling Thunder
FILE - In this image taken from video, former Minneapolis police Officer Derek Chauvin...
Inmate who stabbed Derek Chauvin 22 times is charged with attempted murder, prosecutors say
Carson McDowell
Tip leads police to large drug bust in Clemson
Michael Range (left) and Dyquan Sweeney
Murder suspects arrested after man killed at Greenville bar
The northern lights may be more visible due to a strong geomagnetic storm heading towards the...
A coming geomagnetic storm means you may get a chance to see the northern lights

Latest News

One woman was shot Thursday morning in Rochester
Two injured after Spartanburg shooting
Greenville County Council
Greenville Co. Council member requests to revoke business license for abortion clinic
A'ja Wilson is Grand Marshal of the Carolina Carillon Parade
A'ja Wilson is Grand Marshal of the Carolina Carillon Holiday Parade
Wofford junior Rachael Rose
Wofford women’s basketball loses to Bellarmine 61-59