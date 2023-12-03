Former Gamecock, WNBA champion A’Ja Wilson talks about new book love for home state

The WNBA Finals MVP was on-hand for hometown festivities
By FOX Carolina News Staff
Published: Dec. 3, 2023 at 3:36 PM EST|Updated: 20 minutes ago
COLUMBIA, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Former Gamecocks Women’s Basketball player and current WNBA champion A’Ja Wilson appeared as the Grand Marshall at the Carolina Carillon Holiday parade on Saturday.

The Olympic gold medalist said she will not take for granted the love and support she receives when she comes home.

“It’s a blessing, it really is, and its an honor to have the city and the state behind me everywhere I go is truly special and no matter where I am they are always going to say South Carolina first,” said Wilson, " and that’s what’s true its my home and to come back to have such warm hearts greeting me it never gets old.”

Wilson also spoke about her new book ‘Dear Black Girl: How to be True to You, which is expected to be available on February 6, 2024.

“It’s just about my life, ups and downs all between how I got through and I just wanted to share a little piece, a little nugget with others,” said Wilson. “I know its titled Dear Black Girl but its truly a book for everyone.”

The basketball star is also reading the book on audible.

For Wilson, Christmas is a special time of the year because of the spirit of giving and she is truly happy to be in a position where she can be a blessing to others.

“I think the beautiful thing about Christmas is the gift that keeps on giving and its something that’s just the spirit of it that always uplifts one another,” said Wilson. We pour so much into each other and not expect anything out of it, it’s just the spirit and we’re uplifting and that’s truly what’s so special. I’m so glad that I can be here to give back to my community so they can see me and see that I’m real and I hope that everyone has a Merry Christmas.”

