GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Furman University football will face-off against Montana next Friday in the FCS playoffs.

The Paladins beat the Chattanooga Mocs on Saturday 26 -7 to advance in the quarterfinal.

This will mark the teams first quarterfinal round playoff appearance since 2005 and ninth overall appearance in the playoff final eight.

