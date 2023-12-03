Georgia out of College Football Playoff, ending back-to-back championship run

Georgia head coach Kirby Smart waits to walk onto the field before the Southeastern Conference...
Georgia head coach Kirby Smart waits to walk onto the field before the Southeastern Conference championship NCAA college football game in Atlanta, Saturday, Dec. 2, 2023. (AP Photo/John Bazemore)(John Bazemore | AP)
By Atlanta News First staff
Published: Dec. 3, 2023 at 12:26 PM EST|Updated: 4 hours ago
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - After losing to Alabama on Saturday in the SEC Championship Game, the Georgia Bulldogs suffered another blow on Sunday.

The then-No. 1 team in the country was not selected to be a part of the College Football Playoff, ending their dreams of becoming the first team in the poll era to win three straight national titles. Instead, Michigan (1), Washington (2), Texas (3) and Alabama (4) were chosen.

The fifth and sixth team, both out, were Florida State University (5) and Georgia (6).

It is the first time that the No. 1 team heading into championship weekend didn’t make the CFP, even with a loss. Florida State is the first unbeaten Power Five conference champion to be excluded from the four-team field.

The SEC had never missed the playoff. Alabama, which is in for the eighth time, kept that streak alive.

The final season of the four-team playoff before it expands to 12 next year presented the CFP selection committee with its toughest decision in the 10-year history of the postseason system.

Georgia will head to Miami for the Orange Bowl on Dec. 30, facing off against Florida State University.

RELATED: Georgia to face Florida State in Orange Bowl after both miss out on CFP

On Saturday, Georgia coach Kirby Smart told selection committee members that Georgia is “100 percent” one of the four best teams despite its 27-24 loss to Alabama.

“When you talk about the four best teams, watch the game,” he said. “Go ask the NFL talent evaluators. Go ask NFL scouts. It’s about the best teams.”

RELATED: Kirby Smart says ‘no question’ Georgia belongs in College Football Playoff after loss to Alabama

Michigan will face Alabama in the Rose Bowl and Washington will play Texas in the Sugar Bowl in the Jan. 1 CFP semifinals. The national championship will be decided Jan. 8 against Houston.

-- The Associated Press contributed to this report.

