No. 1 South Carolina women defeat Duke 77-61

The win brings South Carolina to 7-0
South Carolina guard Bree Hall passes against Clemson during the first half of an NCAA college...
South Carolina guard Bree Hall passes against Clemson during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game in Columbia, S.C., Thursday, Nov. 16, 2023. (AP Photo/Nell Redmond)(Nell Redmond | AP)
By FOX Carolina News Staff
Published: Dec. 3, 2023 at 6:07 PM EST|Updated: 49 minutes ago
DURHAM, N.C. (FOX Carolina) - No. 1 South Carolina beat Duke 77-61 on Sunday.

Five players scored in double figures for the Gamecocks. Carolina seemed to break the game open in the third quarter, which started on a 12-3 run. They took a 15-point lead, the biggest advantage for either side in the game.

But Duke was able to rally and tie the game in the fourth quarter. South Carolina responded with a 15-2 run, which led to another double-digit lead. Duke was held to just nine points in the final period.

The win brings South Carolina to 7-0, and the Gamecocks will be home on Wednesday to take on Morgan State.

Copyright 2023 WHNS. All rights reserved.

