No. 1 South Carolina women defeat Duke 77-61

DURHAM, N.C. (FOX Carolina) - No. 1 South Carolina beat Duke 77-61 on Sunday.

Five players scored in double figures for the Gamecocks. Carolina seemed to break the game open in the third quarter, which started on a 12-3 run. They took a 15-point lead, the biggest advantage for either side in the game.

But Duke was able to rally and tie the game in the fourth quarter. South Carolina responded with a 15-2 run, which led to another double-digit lead. Duke was held to just nine points in the final period.

The win brings South Carolina to 7-0, and the Gamecocks will be home on Wednesday to take on Morgan State.

