Showers persist overnight, drier and breezy Sunday

Chief Meteorologist Kendra Kent takes a look at the weather forecast.
By Bryan Bachman
Published: Dec. 2, 2023 at 7:44 PM EST|Updated: 32 minutes ago
GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Showery weather will persist into tonight before drier turn on Sunday.

Futuretrack Satellite & Radar, 3:00 AM Sunday
Futuretrack Satellite & Radar, 3:00 AM Sunday(WHNS)

A pair of frontal boundaries to our southeast and northwest have largely pulled today’s rain around our region. Patchy drizzle and fog will become the main focus as we head into tonight, with some additional scattered showers rolling in after midnight. Temperatures will remain quite mild compared to the past several days, with lows only falling to the middle and upper 50s. That’s actually around what normal high temperatures should be in early December.

Wake-Up Weather, Sunday
Wake-Up Weather, Sunday(WHNS)

A few leftover showers will linger early Sunday morning, but the day will generally be marked by improving weather. Showers will wrap up by lunchtime by the latest, with some spotty breaks of sunshine possible in the afternoon. Temperatures will remain unseasonably warm in the middle to upper 60s, but be prepared for increasingly breezy conditions. Winds will pick up to 10-20 mph, and may gust as high as 25 mph at times. Make sure your outdoor Christmas decorations are secured, and dress accordingly if headed out to events like the Anderson Christmas Parade!

Anderson Christmas Parade, Sunday
Anderson Christmas Parade, Sunday(WHNS)

Temperatures will dip back toward normal behind Sunday’s cold front, with high pressure setting the stage for a very quiet week. Expect mostly sunny skies Monday through Saturday, with highs starting in the mid 50s to low 60s. We’ll see a midweek dip toward the mid 40s to low 50s, then trend back toward the upper 50s late in the week.

High Temperature Trend
High Temperature Trend(WHNS)

